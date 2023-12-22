EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

