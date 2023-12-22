Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.31.

Equifax stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

