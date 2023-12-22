Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

