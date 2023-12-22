Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.65

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 4765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,596. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 607.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,912 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

