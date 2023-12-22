Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Trimmed by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

