Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.84.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.