Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Insider Sells $105,961.00 in Stock

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) insider John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $105,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,685,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Henry Yozamp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of Expion360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $90,297.20.

Expion360 Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of XPON stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Expion360 Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Expion360 had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Expion360 Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expion360 by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expion360 by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

