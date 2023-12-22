Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.2%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 133,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 442,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXAI

Exscientia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.