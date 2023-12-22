FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $470.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $471.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,629 shares of company stock worth $11,390,138 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

