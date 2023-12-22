Family Legacy Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Legacy Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.