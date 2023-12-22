Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.93

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.93 and last traded at $186.12, with a volume of 11453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.89.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

