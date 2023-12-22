FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

