Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 69,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

