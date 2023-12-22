Financial Comparison: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) vs. Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prologis 0 2 10 1 2.92

This is a summary of recent ratings for Franklin Street Properties and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.72%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $139.27, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Prologis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54% Prologis 38.24% 5.21% 3.34%

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Prologis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.60 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.85 Prologis $5.97 billion 20.24 $3.36 billion $3.24 40.40

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Franklin Street Properties on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

