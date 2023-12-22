Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

