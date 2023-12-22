Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. UBS Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.