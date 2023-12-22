Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $29,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

