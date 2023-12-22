Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $29,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Option Care Health Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OPCH opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Option Care Health Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
