Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $91.40 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

