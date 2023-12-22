Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Up 3.5 %

CLS opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.