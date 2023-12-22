Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 725 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

