Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $14.35 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

