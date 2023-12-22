FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FINV opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.26 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth $268,000. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

