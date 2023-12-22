FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
FinVolution Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of FINV opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.26 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
