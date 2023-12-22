First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Ellen R. Alemany Sells 2,280 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,419.55 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,528.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,411.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,369.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

