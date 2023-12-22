First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INBK. StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

