First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 27.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $33,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.84 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

