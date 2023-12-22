First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,184,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,577,000 after acquiring an additional 377,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 136,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

