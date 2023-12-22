First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 2.7% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.42% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,198 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 184.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. 61,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,267. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

