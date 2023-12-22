First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.55

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $175.55 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 5924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.42.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

