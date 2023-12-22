First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 3.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,853. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

