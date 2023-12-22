First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.81 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

