First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.81 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

