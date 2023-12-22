First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,556. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

