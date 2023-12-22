First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,405 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. 24,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,556. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

