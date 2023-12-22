First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $96.25. 14,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $97.06.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

