First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.38

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 6465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

