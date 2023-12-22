Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

