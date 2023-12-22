Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Reduced by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

