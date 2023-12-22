Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.84 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.