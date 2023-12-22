Fleetwood Bank Co. (FLEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Fleetwood Bank has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
