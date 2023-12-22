Fleetwood Bank Co. (FLEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Fleetwood Bank has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

