Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Declares Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:ASET)

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2738 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASET stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.