Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 6th Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 5.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $113.65. 112,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

