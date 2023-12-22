Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) CEO Purchases $200,109.00 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

FLO opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.42. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

