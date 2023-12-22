Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Fluor worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,469,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 15.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

FLR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 125,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.