Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

