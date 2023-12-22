Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 7.2 %

FBIO opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 96.71%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 1,567,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 1,567,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,721,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,771. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 5.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

