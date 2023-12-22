Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after buying an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.87. 21,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,722. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.