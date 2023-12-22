Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295,252 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. 273,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

