Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $426.96. The company had a trading volume of 130,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,346. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $337.69 and a one year high of $427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $400.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.07 and a 200-day moving average of $397.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

