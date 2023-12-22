Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,313 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,126.00. The company had a trading volume of 104,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,545. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.45 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $527.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $942.95 and a 200 day moving average of $888.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

