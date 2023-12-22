Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Position Decreased by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,193,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 169.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 563,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,525 shares during the period.
Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
