Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.57

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.57 and last traded at $86.45, with a volume of 73733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Freshpet by 1,185.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

